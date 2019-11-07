SD School of Mines ranked among the best universities for veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Military Times, College Factual and Military Friendly rank programs at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology among the best in the country for veterans.

The Veterans Resource Center is a place where students can study, receive tutoring and scholarship assistance. As well as, help with resumes, and academic and life skills.

“Receiving these rankings from several different organizations, I think it really just highlights the effort we put in to helping the veterans. This is a fairly rigorous university and to be able to provide those resources, to be able to help them succeed is really something special,” Flom said.

Derek Flom, the VRC manager, says their biggest resources are each other.

“Veterans have that shared experience, they’re comfortable with each other and many of the veterans are a little older non-traditional students and just being able to have that shared experience and the camaraderie that really helps,” Flom said.

“If it wasn’t for the VRC I don’t know if I would have made it here because the VRC gave me the resources and the contacts I needed as well as friends,” Marshall said.

Right now, the university has 135 veterans or active duty members enrolled. The placement rate for veteran graduates is at 100 percent.

Cody Marshall says it can be difficult for veterans to transition to a new environment.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help, the people that come into the VRC that get contacts here, that start to know people on campus, and know the resources that you have available to you, those are the people that are going to succeed,” Marshall said.

With Veterans Day coming up, the VRC at the School of Mines is hosting a handful of events, including its annual chili cook-off on Thursday.