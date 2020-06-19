SD Board of Regents names Maher as new executive director and CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents has named its new executive director and CEO. Sioux Falls Superintendent Brian Maher will begin the job just days after leaving the district.

Brian Maher has spent the last five years as the Sioux Falls School District’s superintendent.

“I’ve had such a great K-12 run and honestly capping it off as the superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District was phenomenal, and I mean that,” Sioux Falls Schools Superintendent, Brian Maher said.

His contract with the school district ends on June 30.

On July 6, Maher will assume his new duties as executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“I can tell you that it has not been very long that I’ve thought about higher education as an opportunity for me, but this opportunity presented itself and the board of regents determined it to be a match,” Maher said.

Maher is looking forward to building relationships and learning.

“We have great campuses and great campus presidents already, so I am hoping to learn a lot from them and a lot from the board of regents, learn a lot from the staff in Pierre, and learn is the keyword there,” Maher said.

While he has enjoyed his time working in K-12 education, he is looking forward to a job in higher education.

“In this situation, I am working for a board who is representative of our state, we are looking to help our state out from an economic development standpoint, from a workforce development standpoint, and from an opportunity to help individuals grow and be the best version of themselves that they can be so that will be my chief goal,” Maher said.

Once Maher leaves his current position, Jane Stavem will take over as the new Sioux Falls schools superintendent.