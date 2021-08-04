School year to begin in South Dakota with teacher shortage

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO education books chalkboard school classroom

Back To School

Back To School

PIERRE, S.D. – Education leaders in South Dakota say that as the new school year approaches the state doesn’t have enough teachers and support staff, a situation they attribute to the coronavirus pandemic.

State Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson says every school district in South Dakota is dealing with staffing shortages for the upcoming school year. Sanderson says with the start of the school year just a few weeks away, there nearly 120 unfilled teaching positions.

Sanderson says some teachers decided to retire earlier than planned because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 