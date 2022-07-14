DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – The start of the school year is right around the corner. That means it’s time for back-to-school shopping. In Dell Rapids, a school supply drive has already started.

The Stuff the Bus Campaign is underway in Dell Rapids.

It’s a school supply drive that benefits The Daily Food Pantry.

“We have been around for nearly 15 years, providing food for our local, surrounding small communities, for anyone that needs assistance with food or school supplies in this case,” director Daily Bread Food Pantry, Quarry Rock Church, Barb Xavier said.

You’ll find this ‘bus’ inside LaDelle and Fourth Coffeehouse.

It’s a local business showing its support for the fundraiser.

All you have to do is drop off supplies inside the tote.

“So far, so good. Actually there’s a gal who dropped off, it must have been 20 backpacks; it was amazing,” LaDelle and 4th Coffeehouse owner Aaron Delgado said.

The coffee shop is offering an incentive if you drop off supplies. An extra punch on a punch card if you bring in an item or a free drink if you bring in a backpack.

“We want to support good things like this in our community and create a better environment. The answer is always yes when we have an opportunity like this,” Delgado said.

You can drop off any kind of school supplies from folders, notebooks and pencils.

“Through about August 10th, it gives me time to get things bundled together and packed for kids,” Xaiver said.

She says there are about 40 students signed up for to receive supplies, and she expects there to be more. Making this supply drive especially important.

“It’s nice to see a community come together to help the rest of the community that needs help,” Xavier said.

If you would like to register your student, you can reach out on Facebook or email Xavier at barb@qchurch.org. You’re asked to include the student’s name, school and grade.