School district seeks parents’ input on masks, returning to class

August marks yet another return to school, there’s a lot more at stake this year. Students will go back to class for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Nationally, parents and educators are weighing the safety risks for kids as cases surge in several states. South Dakota isn’t seeing the same increase as other states, but COVID cases are holding steady. That’s why a local school district is asking you for your feedback about how to keep students safe, and whether they should be required to wear a certain barrier that has become a culture clash in America.

Students are used to questions in the classroom, but now the Sioux Falls School District wants answers from parents. Should the district require students and staff to wear face masks, or just encourage and recommend them? That is one of the questions on a survey the district is sending out. The survey results will help inform the the district’s Return to Learn plan. School begins on Thursday, August 27.

The district says it’ll follow CDC guidelines and recommendations to keep students safe. In addition to questions about face masks, the district also wants to know if parents plan on sending their kids back to school in the fall.

If not, the district is looking at alternatives. The survey lists a program called the Sioux Falls School District Virtual Academy. The virtual academy will be an online option for students not returning to traditional school.

Elementary and middle school students will be able to take core classes like English/Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies online. High School students will have access to online courses that meet the South Dakota High School Graduation requirements. According to the survey, Students and families will be able to connect with district certified staff at least twice a week for questions, feedback, and progress reports.

The district is looking at three different methods of education this fall: traditional, what it calls modified on-campus, and remote. It says this will allow it to pivot between them as more public health information comes out.

If you are a parent in the Sioux Falls School District, you can take a closer look at the survey on the School District’s website.

