School calendar report at Monday’s school board meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District may be finishing this year with remote learning but that doesn’t mean there will be any additional days added to the school calendar. At Monday night’s School Board meeting, representatives will look at recommendations from the calendar committee for this year and the next two school years.

Despite a snow day in January and three days missed when schools were preparing for remote learning, there will be no makeup up days added to the end of this year. It will still finish on the 20th of May.

Holsen: So no makeup days because of all of this coronavirus?

Nold: There will not be additional days added on to the end. Nope. So we will not makeup those snow days and those preparation days.

Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold says a law passed by the Governor did away with the minimum amount of school time this year.

“So it waived the minimum number of hours required but we still will surpass those minimum number of hours using the remote learning of course,” Nold said.

Not much is changing with the calendar for the next school year but there is a lot of contingency planning taking place. It’s scheduled to begin on August 27.

“We do have some conversations that are taking place. It’s really, what do we do if we can’t meet it in the fall? How does that remote learning look? What does it mean if we just have to reduce the number of students in the school building? So we may have to go to some type of schedule like that. Really everything is in the preliminary stages of the conversation for that. But we do need to be prepared for that and we will be,” Nold said.

When asked for his predictions for school next fall, Nold leans on his positive outlook.

“As an eternal optimist, I think we’re going to start on time,” Nold said.

Tonight’s School Board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 at the Instructional Planning Center. Many board members will be attending remotely. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the board room.