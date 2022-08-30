SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–Setting up a classroom is expensive, a cost that many teachers pay out of their own pocket.

Scheels of Sioux Falls put out a Facebook post earlier this month asking the community to tell them about a local teacher they appreciate. The post received dozens of comments and the business selected a teacher to surprise.

Ellen Weber wants her first graders to get the best education possible, so it’s essential for every child to feel comfortable in her classroom.

“There are a lot of students who might have some sensory needs, so anything that can help them calm or feel more at home is needed in here,” said Weber.

It’s also important to make sure every child has the supplies they need to succeed.

“I just kind of pick what I think, but then there’s also things that I chose on there for instruction and things that we might need for centers so anything they can get their hands on is normally a good safe bet that they will like, and then anything that they might need that I would have to supplement,” said Weber.

This year Weber got some unexpected help from Scheels.

“First grade classrooms have such exciting needs so like the lava lamp, and just getting to know they get to read these books, there’s some fun book collections we gave her so when she saw what she was getting she was like ‘oh I know exactly what student is going to love this collection’ so that was super fun,” said Cierra Von Bergen, events coordinator Sioux Falls Scheels.

“They were so excited, we covered it all up and showed it to them and we were like unboxing it and they were so excited they watch the lava lamp about all day and they’ve just been really excited,” said Weber.

Giving back to those teaching the next generation.

“It was super rewarding, teachers go through a lot I think throughout the school year, takes a special person to teach, so we were excited to bring her into the store, celebrate her and just hope she has a good school year,” said Von Bergen.

“It was so emotional because you don’t expect big gifts like that and it was just awesome to have help and to feel appreciated,” said Weber.

Weber said most teachers have an Amazon wish list or accept donations of books and other items, so before donating old books, reach out to your school district to find out if they could use them.