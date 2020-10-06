Sanford PROMISE Lab providing virtual resources for teachers during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For 10 years, Sanford has been inviting students and teachers to take part in their PROMISE Labs. While the pandemic has forced them to shift how they go about it, that hasn’t stopped their promise to help bring them a quality education.

Now that students are back in class, 4th Grade Teacher at Harvey Dunn Elementary, Kylie Szwarc says things are looking promising.

“Once they all have the masks on, one they’re back in school, it’s so much better than the virtual learning that it does feel like we’ve kind of gotten… a little slice of normal, anyway,” Szwarc said.

However, the pandemic still creates limitations on certain resources.

“There’s definitely some things that are not normal: we can’t do as much partner activities, we can’t have the kids sitting close together and talking,” Szwarc said.

Recently, she’s turned to Sanford Health’s virtual PROMISE Lab; an online site that specializes in providing quality learning tools for students K through 12.

“It bridges what research scientists are doing at the bench and attempts to bring that out to the community in a way that they can understand and engage with,” Senior Research Education Specialist with Sanford Research Louisa Otto said.

While the lab is typically held in a physical space at Sanford, they’ve put major focus on their new online site to make it even more accessible.

“We still want the community to know that we are here, we’re doing good science, and that we support them,” Otto said.

Their online lab offers extra resources such as lesson plans, instructional videos, and printable resources.

“I used the school’s curriculum to give that background knowledge, but then to really dive deeper I was able to use the PROMISE Lab and the kids were like, ‘This is so cool!’ ‘This is so exciting!’” Szearc said.

Right now things might be tough, but for everyday educators, it’s always been about providing a promising future.

Otto says Sanford Research has plans to expand the site to include more interviews with scientists and behind the scenes videos of what they do.

You can visit the PROMISE Lab website to see their resources.