S.D. public universities see decline in enrollment numbers, increase in retention rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic has produced many challenges for public universities as they welcomed students back to the classroom. Wednesday the South Dakota Board of Regents met via a teleconference to update current enrollment figures.

Fall enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down about 2.8% in headcount and full-time equivalent students.

“As you all know, in the last six, seven, eight months, we have been wrestling with the pandemic and the impact of that pandemic is still unknown,” SDBoR Executive Director & CEO Brian Maher said.

However, the rate for students returning to campus was a different story. That number went up by 81% at public institutions.

“My theory is, I believe a whole lot of students want to do what they can to get back to normal. Returning to campus is part of that returning to normalcy,” Maher said.

SDSU had an all-time high retention rate of 81%.

“Student retention is the first key step in ensuring student success and graduation. Our increase of two point seven percentage points is the result of planning, hardwork and one we are very proud of,” SDSU President Barry Dunn said.

Breaking down the enrollment numbers for each of the six public universities — BHSU saw a headcount decrease of about 6.5%; DSU had a 2.5% decrease in its headcount; the School of Mines saw a decrease of about 2%; SDSU had a 1% enrollment decrease and USD was down 4.6%. The only college with an enrollment increase was NSU, which gained four new students. However, their number of full-time equivalent students went down by 47.

“Our faculty, staff, coaches, alumni, donors and of course, our great admissions and academic advisors all did a great part in bringing in this class. If not for a significant decrease in international students due to the COVID-19, Northern would’ve seen enrollment growth across the board,” NSU President Timothy Downs said.

More Numbers: