Roosevelt sophomore honored by Fuel Up To Play 60 for second time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls student has represented South Dakota not once, but twice at a national summit for healthy eating and exercise. Fuel Up To Play 60 is a program the National Football League started ten years ago. Now a Roosevelt Sophomore, Hayden Arndt has bought into the program’s goals of staying active and watching what you eat.

“As an ambassador, I was able to represent our state at the national Fuel Up Summit in Cleveland along with 245 other students from 45 states,” Arndt said.

Roosevelt student Hayden Arndt made a trip to Cleveland this past summer thanks to the NFL’s Fuel Up To Play 60.

“That was a great experience. Something I never thought I would have, meeting all these guys I see on TV,” Arndt said.

As a student ambassador for South Dakota, he’s taking what he learned at the summit and sharing it with kids here in the state through a new video.

“It’s to improve healthy eating, getting more exercise, trying to be active, helping out in the community,” Arndt said.

This isn’t the first time Arndt has won this honor. He actually won back when he was a student at Memorial Middle School and he helped implement some healthy changes there.

“We got the 100-mile-club. Which was you had three months to write down and mark your 100 miles you could get. We helped out in the cafeteria with creating healthy foods, healthy plans and everything,” Arndt said.

The ambassador role has also taken him to Atlanta and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He’s even met NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Steelers legend Jerome Bettis among others.

“I was really excited and super happy,” Arndt said.

He’d love to play pro ball someday, he just doesn’t know what sport he likes best between football, basketball and baseball. In the meantime, he’s going to continue pursuing a healthy lifestyle and encourage others to do the same.

Arndt says students interested in Fuel Up To Play 60 should register online.