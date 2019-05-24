Robert Frost Elementary School teaches different career options to its students

They may be young, but students at Robert Frost Elementary are already thinking about their future careers.

Dozens of students learned about 26 different career fields thanks to people volunteering their time to show them the different paths they can take.

Instead of having a job to do in the classroom Thursday, kids are learning about unique careers ranging from archeology to farming and working with service dogs.

"I've done web developing and gone to the art room and learned about pop art" student, Jago Kahl, said.

Each student has their favorite job.

"She made websites for blue, blue bunny ice cream, and pizza ranch and it was pretty cool," student, Jacob Madsen, said.

But Thursday's main focus is exposing children to different careers.

"They are typically going into professions that their parents are or their local network is, those are the ones that they see on TV, so this gives them exposure to other professions that they might not have even considered in the past," career day organizer, Jay Kahl, said.

Kindergarten through fifth grade students are learning together.

"They were really excited I brought some toys that I had you know different programming toys. We did a ceaser cypher where they had to encrypt some messages, and we talked about how binary works. Some of them had already had a little bit of knowledge behind it but a lot of them were excited about making a secret code and breaking code," DSU computer science instructor, Rob Honomichl, said.

It's even helping some decide their future goals, but of course, with a backup plan.

"I would like to be a vet a doctor or move to china and be a ninja," student, Claire Kahl, said.