REVIEW HERE: Changes to quarantine policy for Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people are questioning whether students and teachers should have to stay out of school for two weeks if they have close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Sioux Falls School Board will decide whether to change that requirement. Guidance differs from state to state and agency to agency.

For instance, the South Dakota Health Department’s website says if you’ve been within six feet of someone who tests positive for 15 minutes, you should quarantine for two weeks. But the South Dakota Department of Education only recommends quarantining if you’ve had close contact and you have symptoms, and in some cases, quarantine can be shorter than two weeks.

