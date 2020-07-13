‘Return to Learning’ to be discussed at Monday’s SF School Board meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, the Sioux Falls School District aims for the first day of school to be what we usually expect in a non-pandemic year: in-person.

The Sioux Falls School Board is going to meet at 5:30 Monday night when they’re set to learn about the district’s “Return to Learning.”

On the question of cloth face coverings, use is described by the district as “strongly encouraged” for students.

All staff is “encouraged” to have a cloth covering on their face. Some staff will have to wear a face shield or procedural face mask.

Ahead of the meeting, some protesters gathered to share their thoughts on if masks should be worn by staff and students.

An active front lawn for the @SFSchools Instructional Planning Center tonight ahead of the board's 5:30 meeting pic.twitter.com/x0RCaGIsBr — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) July 13, 2020

45 days until the 2020-2021 @SFSchools school year is set to begin pic.twitter.com/vUUH4XkBh4 — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) July 13, 2020

These would be staff would have to enter homes or staff who work closely, within six feet, for 15 minutes or more with a student. Also, an online “Virtual Learning Academy” is going to be available if a student is concerned with going back to school.

