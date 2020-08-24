Return to Learn plan up for approval by Sioux Falls School Board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The beginning of a new school year for the Sioux Falls School District is now only days away.

On Monday, the school board is set to vote on approval of the district’s Return to Learn plan.

The first day of school is scheduled for Thursday, which will mark the first time students will be in classrooms since March 13. Students whose last names start with A – K will be in class on Thursday; students with last names that start with L – Z will have their first day on Friday, August 28.

The district calls this an A/B schedule and it is being used for the first two days to reduces the number of students in each school by 50% to better allow staff and the administration to review expectations, practices, and protocols for the 2020-2021 school year.

In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has a Return to Learn plan which says that “The District expects students and staff to wear a face covering while on school property.”

