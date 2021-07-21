Return to Learn: How school districts are handling the pandemic this school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be the middle of summer, but school districts across KELOLAND are gearing up for the start of another school year and dealing with the coronavirus.

A lot has changed since last spring as far as dealing with the pandemic.

So what precautions are districts taking this year, if any? We’ve been asking districts that question online.

Here’s what some of them are saying.

The Sioux Falls School District is creating a “Continue to Learn” plan for the upcoming school year.



The first draft of the plan is expected to be released after July 28 for public input.

The Brandon Valley School District is developing a plan that will include recommended mitigation strategies and be finalized during the first week of August with final school board approval on Aug. 9.

Mitchell starts Aug. 18 and officials are seeking public input through a survey for a “safe return to school protocols.” Superintendent Joseph Graves said masks will not be required for staff or students. He added all “safe return to school protocols” are tentative and changing conditions may require protocols to be revised.

This is what the CDC is recommending: Masks should still be worn indoors by all individuals who are not fully vaccinated, but they do not need to wear masks when outdoors.

The CDC is also recommending schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms.

For a list of other CDC guidelines and what other districts are doing, click on the links below.