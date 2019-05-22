Education

Results in for Sioux Falls School Board election

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:12 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:12 PM CDT

Results are in for Tuesday's school board election in Sioux Falls.

Four people are vying for two open positions.

And it looks like Carly Reiter will retain her seat and Nan Baker will fill a vacant spot.  

Reiter and Baker both have more than 2,800 votes. Candidates Lora Hubbel and Sarah Anderson both have around a 1,000 votes. 

 

