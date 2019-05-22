Results in for Sioux Falls School Board election
Results are in for Tuesday's school board election in Sioux Falls.
Four people are vying for two open positions.
And it looks like Carly Reiter will retain her seat and Nan Baker will fill a vacant spot.
Reiter and Baker both have more than 2,800 votes. Candidates Lora Hubbel and Sarah Anderson both have around a 1,000 votes.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
