Resources to help you prepare for the next school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In about a month, students will start returning to classrooms in South Dakota.

KELOLAND News has launched our “Back to School” page online. There you will find a list of school start dates and the latest education headlines.

Our school supply page has lists from dozens of school districts in the area. To have your district included, email the supply list to webmaster@keloland.com.

We’ve also posted pictures of some KELOLAND News anchors and reporters as students. Remember to email us first day of school photos to be included in our online gallery.

You can find the back to school page off the education page on KELOLAND.com or under the Community menu in the top navigation. You can also find it on the KELOLAND News app.