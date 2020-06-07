Recent college graduates face challenge of securing jobs during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Because the job market has changed so much during the pandemic, experts say those who graduated from college this year may have a difficult time finding a job in their chosen career field.

At USF, the Academic Success Center helps graduating seniors find jobs. Their staff is encouraging graduates to stay persistent and positive when researching and applying for positions.

“I really feel that belongs with the career search as well during these times that is so easy to get discouraged and rather than allowing that discourage to take over, just make sure you are taking all the steps necessary, just keep researching and applying for positions and also working your network,” Nicole Dulaney with the USF Academic Success Center said.

Dulaney says you might have to take an unconventional career path in order to find the dream job you’re looking for, but she says that’s okay, because you never know who you’ll meet who can help you find the job you’re looking for.