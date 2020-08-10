READ: Sioux Falls School District’s ‘Activities Return to Play’ guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Sioux Falls School Board continues to plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year, the district’s “Return to Learn” plan continues to grow.

On Monday, the school board will look at the fourth update of the R2L plan involving activities like sports contests and fine arts performances. You can read the 22-page report of full guidelines in the document attached below.

For athletics, four different “tiers” will be used as operations for athletics.

Tier 1 is no practices or events.

Tier 2 is limited practices, events, travel and specific event attendance. No adult, staff or student spectators and overnight trips would be prohibited.

Tier 3 is limited practices, events, travel and specific event attendance. Four passes will be issued per rostered participant for the home and visiting team. Social distancing guidelines will be in place at these venues.

Tier 4 all activities and athletics operate as normal.

Fine arts have a similar four-tier system. Choir and show choir practice rules include masks being “expected” for all students and staff with outdoor rehearsals considered best practice.

You can see specific rules for each sports and activity.

