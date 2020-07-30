READ: Sioux Falls School District releases 123-page R2L Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The start of schools in the Sioux Falls School District is less than a month away. 

As students, teachers, staff and parents start to plan for the start of school, the SFSD continues to update its Return To Learn (R2L) plan. On Thursday, an 123-page document outlining the school timeline, models of instruction, operations, resources and updates to various guidelines was posted. 

You can read the full document below. 

