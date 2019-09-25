Reach Literacy raising funds for Sioux Falls school lunches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Eating and learning go hand in hand, especially for kids in school, but some kids don’t have the opportunity to get a meal midway through the day.

Reach Literacy is teaming up with the Sioux Falls School District all week long for their Paperback Lunches sale, and all they’re asking you to do is to open up your heart and a book or two.

Often times the Sioux Falls School District has their hands, or plates, full of students getting school lunches.

“We have, at about any one time, half of our student population is on free or reduced lunch. That means that they’re either getting their full lunch paid for or a portion of their lunch paid for,” Community Relations for the Sioux Falls School District DeeAnn Konrad said.

As of May, that’s nearly 10,000 students, which is half of the total number in the district. The other half of families don’t qualify for assistance.

“You can’t learn if your stomach is growling and you’re hungry and you’re losing focus,” Konrad said.

However, Reach Literacy is looking to help that issue. Through their Paperback for Lunch drive, they’re looking to raise funds for at-risk students. For every $2 book bought, they’ll match the amount and donate it to the district’s Angel fund.

“The Angel Fund is a school program inside of the school district in which kids who might not be able to afford lunch or don’t have enough money – their parents might not have enough money to be able to support lunch – that helps provide those extra dollars for kids so that everybody gets a healthy meal,” REACH Literacy Executive Director Paige Carda said.

When you visit the store, you’ll see they have a wide reach to choose from.

“We have science-fiction, we have mystery, we have western, we have nonfiction, you name it, we probably have it,” Carda said.

Everything you see on the sales floor is only a fraction of what they have in the back room.

“We have another thousand books that we keep stowed away. So, if you come in on Monday, what you see on Monday might not be the same thing you see on Wednesday or Thursday,” Carda said.

All week long you have the chance to get your hands full of some books and keep plates full for hungry kids.

“So that good, stable meal that’s provided daily in our schools is a really important factor to a student’s ability to achieve,” Konrad said.

You can learn more about REACH Literacy and their mission by visiting their website.