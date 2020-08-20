REACH Literacy offering book grant program for new teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a new teacher, you’ll want to know about this.

A non-profit in Sioux Falls wants to help you stock your classroom library with free kids’ books.

“Books are expensive, right? If you’re buying brand new kids books, if have a classroom of let’s say 25 kids, and if you had to buy picture books per say, those are anywhere from eight dollars to 12 dollars a piece,” REACH Literacy Executive Director Paige Carda said.

While REACH Literacy offers book grants to teachers year-round, this specific grant is for new teachers, and they don’t have to apply.

“During this time, we allow walk-in teacher grants. Teachers can come in, they can just show us their badge, and pick up 25 free kids’ books,” Carda said.

Mary Kool is the REACH Literacy bookstore manager, but with 25 years of teaching under her belt, she knows how helpful this program can be.

“When you are given your classroom and the students and you’re expected to have a classroom library, unless you have a library that a retiring teacher has left for you, you don’t have any books,” REACH Literacy Bookstore Manager Mary Kool said.

Ultimately, it’s the kids who benefit from these books.

“At our core, we’re a literacy organization. We understand the power of reading and that ability to have books is probably your number one predictor of success,” Carda said.

The walk-in book grant program runs through the end of August.

You don’t have to be a Sioux Falls teacher to get free books.