Reach Literacy inspiring second graders to read in a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Reach has just launched its new ‘Bee a Reader’ program. Volunteers connect with grade-schoolers in an effort to build their love of reading.

“The pigeon has a hotdog and then a duck comes along – and the duck wanted the whole hotdog to himself,” Belay said.

Second-grader Eleni Belay is talking about the latest book she’s read.

“Then he cut the hotdog in half and gave it to the duck, then the pigeon [makes eating sound] eat them,” Belay said.

It’s about a pigeon and duck who learn to share; it’s an appropriate theme as for the next twelve weeks, she’s sharing her time with a mentor reading books.

“We read together, so like I read one page and the mentor reads another and we look at the pictures and tell what we are thinking about,” Belay said.

This is through Reach Literacy’s new reading program called Bee a Reader.

“Second graders are awesome: They’re still really excited about school, but they’re also not afraid to tell you what they really think, so it was really fun to get to know her,” May said.

Leah May is one of 21 volunteers. Each is paired with a second-grader from Anne Sullivan Elementary to read with. Because the school doesn’t allow visitors due to the pandemic, they sit down every Friday for 20 to 25 minutes on Zoom.

Program coordinator Brianna Venekamp says that the pairs each have a copy of the books they will be reading.

“We’re both looking at the pictures, so you’re not trying to hold the book up and she’s trying to look through the video screen. She can look and see exactly what we’re doing and follow along with the words,” May said.

Through this program, they help to get people of all ages on the same page about the importance of reading.

“I encourage reading because I love reading and that helps me know, and if I read non-fiction books, I will have more information,” Belay said.

“It’s just a fun way to connect with kids and the community and help develop that love of reading,” May said.

You can volunteer or sponsor the program by visiting Reach Literacy’s website.