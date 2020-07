RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The in-person commencement ceremonies the Rapid City School District had scheduled for July 26th has been canceled.

The district says holding the graduation would’ve required four separate ceremonies in order to practice social distancing and tickets would have been greatly limited, and the ceremony would have looked very similar to a virtual graduation.

The district says that an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community also played a factor in the decision.