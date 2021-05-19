RCAS taking applications for Lakota Language Immersion program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Area Schools is now taking applications for the Lakota Language Immersion program for incoming Kindergarten students.

The pilot program will be at Canyon Lake Elementary School. Students do not have to live in that attendance area to apply. The immersion program will be taught entirely in the Lakota language.

During the first year, 20 students will be able to enroll. However, if interest exceeds capacity, the school district will hold a random lottery.

Applications must be filled out by June 1st.