Rapid City School District working to fill 58 positions ASAP

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Ready or not school is back in session for many students and teachers across KELOLAND. And the Rapid City Area School District still has 58 positions to fill.

Rapid City Area Schools already begin next week on Wednesday and while students are experiencing their last few days of summer, the district is still looking for positions to fill.

“Currently we have eight special education positions that will be filled with long term substitutes but we are still looking to hire those for full time. We also have paraprofessionals, our support services, which is like our custodial staff, food services, extracurricular, and still trying to fill our substitute teaching vacancies,” Lindwurm said.

Katie Lindwurm, recruiter for Rapid City Schools, says the district had over 60 certified staff retire before this school year.

“Then just trying to continually fill those so right now we have 58 open positions currently,” Lindwurm said.

The district is working to fill these positions in many ways.

“We are putting ads out on national search engines like Indeed and other areas to get that response. We are reaching out to universities, we are reaching out to other communities. We’re asking our colleagues and our neighbors, do you know of individuals?” Dr. Greg Gaden said.

“The biggest push will be for this next couple of weeks. I think that there is a misconception that we stop hiring at the beginning of the year as our students are in session and people don’t think we are hiring anymore which is not the case. We will continue to hire throughout the entire year for positions,” Lindwurm said.

The Rapid City School District says they are also in need of substitute teachers. If you or anyone you know would be interested in applying for these positions, we’ve put a link to the district’s website here.