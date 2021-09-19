Rapid City School District looking to fill 120 open positions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Similar to schools across the state, the Rapid City District is dealing with an abundance of open positions throughout the system. Rapid City Schools is hiring 120 positions in the District and that’s not including substitutes.

The Food Services Division, which is responsible for feeding students across the district, currently has 15 open positions.

“Staffing has definitely been a challenge so far this school year, so what we’ve been doing is a lot of just making adjustments to how we are doing the program. We are using the people that we have best that we can and getting them to the buildings where we need to relieve a little bit of pressure,” Leischner said.

Food nutrition manager Krista Leischner says her team is being proactive by continuously interviewing potential employees.

“Our goal right now is to serve breakfast and lunch to all students and that’s what we are doing again with the people that we currently do have,” Leischner said.

The lack of employees isn’t isolated to one department. Schools across the district have open positions.

“This is way more vacancies than in my 5 years of being the district recruiter, this is more than I’ve ever seen and at the beginning of the school year this is substantially larger than we’ve ever seen,” Vissia said.

Christina Vissia says Rapid City Schools offer good benefits and flexible schedules, and the district is stepping up efforts to let people know about those advantages.

“We will be expanding our recruiting area that we normally recruit from and then just getting out into the public to tell people about opportunities with the district,” Vissia said.

And everyone in the district is hoping those efforts pay off.

The Rapid City Schools Recruiter says she expects hiring season for the district will be a year-round process now.