Rapid City Area Schools decide to take more health precautions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Area Schools have decided to move forward with this year’s back to school plan. However, with the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, the plan will include of more health precautions than what was expected.

Last Friday, the Rapid City Area Schools’ Superintendent Lori Simon said she felt comfortable enough for the schools to be at a level one procedure. However, over the weekend we’ve seen a rise in cases. And at last night’s school board meeting, it was decided that the schools would start at a level two procedure.

“Level two is our 50 percent model which means that students with the last names ‘A’ through ‘K’ would attend on Monday and Tuesday. And students with the last name ‘L’ through ‘Z’ would attend on Wednesday and Thursday. Then, Friday is a remote learning day,” Katy Urban, Rapid City Area Schools Communications Manager, said.

Level one means all students would attend class Monday through Thursday with masks and social distancing. On Friday classes would be online.

Level three means there is a substantial spread of COVID-19 and students would do all of their schooling online.

“It’ll be fluid. It’s going to be dependant on what is happening with COVID in our communities so we’ll reassess that on a very regular basis,” Urban said.

“We have the flexibility to change the way we operate and we hope to operate at level one,” Curt Pochardt, President of the Rapid City School Board, said.

Pochardt, says while not everyone is satisfied with the decision to start at Level 2, he feels it is the right one.

“It’s not ideal, it’s not perfect but it was the only decision that I felt I could make last night,” Pochardt said.

Rapid City Area Schools are scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 8th.

