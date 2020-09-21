Rapid City Area elementary schools begin in level one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Monday, the Rapid City Area elementary schools move to level one, while middle and highschoolers will remain in level two.

Level one means students will attend class Monday through Thursday while social distancing and wearing masks. Level two means half of students attend Mondays and Tuesdays. And the other half will attend Wednesdays and Thursdays. For both levels, on Fridays, all students attend online.

“We’ve consulted with other districts who have been in school a lot longer than us, some as many as five weeks and they’re not seeing an increase at their elementary level. So we felt pretty comfortable moving them at this point,” Urban said.

Katy Urban, communications manager for Rapid City Schools, says right now, the number of cases in the grade schools is very low compared to middle and high schools.

“What the science says about younger kids not being those super spreaders, that was another reason we chose to move them to level one,” Urban said.

School Board President Curt Pochardt says the schools are constantly monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases in the district and the community.

“Made the decision based on the level of virus activity. That’s what’s guided every decision that we’ve made this year is: what does the level of virus activity look like?” Pochardt said.

Pochardt says the virus activity at the middle and high school levels is still at significant spread which is why they will remain at level two.

“This coronavirus did not arrive with an instruction manual and so we feel that it’s important to continue with level two for the middle school and high school. We felt that it was an opportunity to try level one at the elementary schools. And honestly, at this point we are just hoping it works,” Pochardt said.

Pochardt says the schools’ number one priority is the safety of students and staff.

According to the Rapid City Area Schools website, 9 staff and 15 students currently have the virus. 35 staff and 195 students are in quarantine.