Public gets chance to address proposed Sioux Falls School District boundary changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The task force reviewing boundary changes for the Sioux Falls School District has had its final meeting; now, it is the public’s turn to speak on the possible changes.

In the most recent meeting on Wednesday, the task force began looking at grandfathered students, siblings and open enrollment. Members reviewed alternatives to the high school and middle school boundary plans.

Review the attendance boundary options decided by the task force below:

Next, the public can address the plans at five Boundary Committee Engagement Meetings.

Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 to 6:30 at Memorial Middle School

Monday, March 16 at 5:30 to 6:30 at Patrick Henry Middle School

Thursday, March 26 at 5:30 to 6:30 at Whittier Middle School

Tuesday, April 7 at 5:30 to 6:30 at McGovern Middle School

Thursday, April 9 at 5:30 to 6:30 at Edison Middle School

In 2019, The Sioux Falls School District formed a Boundary Committee to establish the new attendance boundaries. The district asked people from the community to apply for the task force. During a series of meetings, the group studied enrollment data, provided feedback on attendance scenarios and established guidelines for new boundaries.

According to the school district’s timeline, the task force is still in Phase 1. On January 20, they reviewed the current school boundaries and alternative options. The task force reviewed high school boundary alternatives developed by the district and discussed scenarios requested by the committee during the second meeting on January 29.

The task force proposals are set to go to the School Board in April. The board will finalize the new boundaries in June. The new boundaries go live in August 2021 when a new middle school and new high school open.