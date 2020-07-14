Project SOS is underway and your help is needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that we have an idea of what the school year is going to look like in Sioux Falls, The Banquet is ramping up its efforts for Project SOS to get school supplies to children in need.

Project SOS is underway…….

“We are starting to get rolling, because ready or not here comes school, right” The Banquet’s Director of Marketing Andrew Hewitt said.

And your help is needed.

The Banquet got a large shipment of school supplies in just today; everything from backpacks to notebooks to bottles of glue….but…

“Don’t be fooled by this, not in the least, we always need school supplies,” The Banquet’s Special Events Coordinator Mary Hays Reichelt said.

Last year, The Banquet handed out over 6,000 backpacks to children of all ages.

Starting next week, people can sign up to volunteer to help stuff the backpacks with one caveat, though, due to COVID-19.

“We’re hoping people will sign up as families or as work partners, so we are not introducing them to new germs or anything,” Hays Reichelt said.

That’s not the only thing that’ll be different this year.

“One big change that we do know of is that we won’t have distributions at schools anymore,” Hewitt said.

“In the past, we’ve done it at Whittier, but they are unable to have large groups and we fully embrace that decision,” Hays Reichelt said.

Until they decide how they’re going to distribute the backpacks, they’re hoping people will continue to donate.

If you’d like to donate, there are several drop boxes at area businesses. They’d like the donations by August 7.



To learn more about Project SOS and how you can help, click here.