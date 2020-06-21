Program highlighting ‘Black at Augustana’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — George Floyd’s death sparked protests demanding justice and calling for equality. In response, Augustana University in Sioux Falls is highlighting some of its Black students and their experiences on campus.

The goal of the program is for the school and the student body to work together to bring about positivity at the school and to create awareness about experiences that students might encounter.

The first student’s story to be shared was that of Mekhi Moore, a sophomore from Woodbury, Minnesota. Moore says it’s not easy being a black man on a predominantly white campus, but says Augustana has given him a voice and a platform.

“To help Augustana see that they have the resources, and they have two students, and other students that want to push for that diverse campus. And they really want to help limit those racial encounters and just educate everybody on the matter at hand, and that is racism in a hole,” Moore said.

