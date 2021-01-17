PREVIEW: Huron superintendent discusses Noem’s history initiative

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has outlined a plan to make “instructional materials and classroom resources” about U.S. and South Dakota history. We spoke with Huron School District Superintendent Terry Nebelsick today about the governor’s plan and he is open to the discussion.

“I’ve been in this business for 44 years, and I think that it’s important that we’re aligned with what our public wants us to teach and so if this creates a discussion in which we explain what we’re doing at all the different levels for civics and history and government and then if the participants in our community, whether it’s the local school boards or the state level, look at that and then have suggestions on what should be done differently. I think we both need to be open-minded and respectful with each other,” Nebelsick said.

