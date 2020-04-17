Pomp & pandemic: Sioux Falls seniors deciding on graduation

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls public high school seniors have an additional bit of homework to complete this week. They’re filling out a survey, sent out by the district, that asks their preferences about what kind of graduation ceremony they’d like to see. For many seniors, the choice is a no-brainer.

Lincoln senior Johnathan Smith is one of the student council members who’ve teleconferenced with Superintendent Brian Maher, stating a preference for an in-person graduation, instead of a virtual ceremony.

“To have that one last face-to-face interaction would be, at least personally, would be very appreciated. I think that’s the sentiment among my fellow students,” Smith said.

Now the district is seeking a bigger sample size by emailing a survey to all seniors. Maher says it’s important to hear from as many students as possible to make the best decision as possible.

“We don’t want to stub our toe on this. I know we can’t make a unanimous decision, but I hope we can make one that really appeals to the masses as best we can,” Maher said.

The district will also have to choose a date, whether it’s late-May, June or into July. Whatever the decision, the students appreciate being part of the process.

“The overwhelming message that I’ve gotten from the district is this is about you guys, this is about honoring you and your accomplishments and what you have done for your school,” Smith said.

Maher doesn’t rule out the possibility of having both a face-to-face graduation, combined with a virtual event.

The seniors have until noon on Monday to complete the survey. If you’d like to see what’s in the survey, click here