PHOTOS: Back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools have started or are about to start across KELOLAND. 

And if you have kids you are sending off to school, we’d love to see your first day of school photos!

Email photos to ushare@keloland.com or send them to our KELOLAND News Facebook page along with names and locations; we’ll get them included in an online photo gallery.

Viewers have already been sending us a few pictures of their kids as they head back to the classroom this week. You can see the photos in the slideshow below.

And to see a collection of recent school stories in the area, see the Education Page on the website.

  • Courtesy: Alison Hakenson.
  • Courtesy: Sarah Eichmann.
  • Tea students Korbin and Brennan. Courtesy: Jared Pigott.
  • Luke Bauman. Courtesy: Becky Bauman.
  • Maxix Jones. Courtesy: Emily Jones.
  • Madison Dragt. Courtesy: Carrie Dragt.
  • Reese Bruns, Tea Middle School; Rylan Bruns, Tea Venture Elementary | Courtesy Kelli Bruns
  • BrookLin Hoek, Tri-Valley | Courtesy Jeremy Hoek
  • Norah Nielson, Legacy Elementary in Tea
  • Reese and Rylan Bruns. Courtesy: Kelli Bruns.
  • Lexi and Landry. Courtesy: Sheri.
  • First day in Mitchell. Courtesy: Ashley Davis.
  • Courtesy: Hillary Determan.
  • Courtesy: Jamie Steveson.
  • First day at Sioux Valley. Courtesy: Jessie Mix-Erickson.

