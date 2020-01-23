Patrick Henry students raise hundreds for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Patrick Henry Middle School are raising hundreds of dollars for a cause close to their hearts and stomaches for that matter.

Classrooms competed in a coin war to see who could raise the most money for Feeding South Dakota’s fight against hunger. Mr. Peichel’s pro room brought in more than $180. That means they got to have breakfast with Mayor Paul TenHaken. Sixth grader Josh Raether helped set up the fundraiser and says it’s important to give back.

“It just feels great to know you’re helping people who can’t help themselves,” Raether said.

The school is still tallying the grand total raised during the coin war. Once it’s all added up, it will go to Feeding South Dakota to fight hunger in KELOLAND.