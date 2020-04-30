Papke named new Washington High School principal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington High School has a new principal.

On Thursday, Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher named Kari Papke as the next principal at WHS. Papke has been most recently serving as an assistant principal at Lincoln High School, but she’s been a teacher, coach and math department chair during time at both LHS and WHS.

Maher said in a statement: “Kari has a clear understanding of the culture and expectations that make WHS unique and has articulated a positive vision for the future of Washington High School. Congratulations to Kari!”

Current WHS principal Dan Conrad has already been named the new principal for Jefferson High School, which is expected to open in Fall 2021.

Both Papke and Conrad will start their new positions on July 1.