O’Gorman High School holds first-ever outdoor graduation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What a year it has been for the class of 2020, and even with all the challenges and obstacles they had to overcome, students at O’Gorman High School were also able to celebrate their accomplishments this weekend.

205 students at O’Gorman High School had their graduation at McEneaney Field Saturday morning. It was a school year that started with tornadoes in Sioux Falls and ended with a global pandemic.

Now, being able to gather again to celebrate is a memory they will long hold.

“Things started getting cancelled one by one, and you have hope for the next one that it will be ok, and you’ll, ‘Oh, I’ll get to see my friends in maybe two weeks, maybe in a month,’ and then as they continue to get cancelled it was definitely a loss of hope, and it’s just awesome that we’re here today,” graduate, Katie Dinsmore said.

Parents and the graduates were the only people allowed at the ceremony, other than school personnel, to allow for social distancing.

