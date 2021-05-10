Notable changes coming to Sioux Falls middle and high school enrollments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Come this fall, Sioux Falls middle and high school students will either be at one of the new schools or they’ll notice a decrease in enrollment in their building.

Sioux Falls School District Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold says the differences between now and this fall for Roosevelt, Lincoln and Washington High Schools are roughly 722 fewer students at Roosevelt, 340 fewer at Lincoln and 215 fewer at Washington. When the new school year starts, enrollment at these schools will be in the 1,800s and the new Jefferson High will have around 1,469 students. All the current middle schools will have fewer students this fall when Ben Reifel Middle School opens with roughly 972 students.

Breaking a recent trend, open enrollment has reached all high schools.

“This is the first time in a long time that we’ve had all schools be able to accept open enrollment, the high schools I’m referencing here,” Nold said. “That does not mean that all open enrollments have been able to be approved. we still hit some caps in there, and there are several that are still sitting on a waiting list.”

The school board on Monday received Nold’s presentation on enrollment. Both Kate Parker and Todd Thoelke had positive reactions.

“It’s really exciting to see how well-balanced our schools are now, and to know that we’ll be serving our students I think in safer environments, hopefully more equitable environments as well,” Parker said.

“I think the biggest thing is going to be the opportunity for students to be more comfortable in the hallways and in the classroom,” Thoelke said. “It’ll help optimize the students’ opportunity to get a better education by having a teacher that can spend more time with you.”

The last day of the present school year is May 26.