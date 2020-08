ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State University is the latest school to cancel its homecoming parade.

NSU President Tim Downs says it’s the right decision for the health and safety of the Aberdeen campus and the community. There will still be other homecoming activities on campus that will follow health guidelines.

Here’s a look at the university’s latest numbers. As of Monday, 7 NSU students had tested positive for COVID-19 and all together 22 people were quarantined.