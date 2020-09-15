No in-person school for Burke this week due to COVID-19 impacting staff

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — For the second day in a row, there’s no in-person learning at the Burke school.

In an announcement on Facebook, the Burke School District said the school would be closed for the rest of the week because of a “high number of positive cases among the staff.”

Students 6th grade through 12th grade are expected to start “flex learning” on Wednesday and elementary students are starting flex learning on Thursday.

Parents are asked to contact the school to pick up Chromebooks for students and to check in with teachers for assignments and Zoom meetings.

As of Monday, there are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in Gregory County, where Burke is located.