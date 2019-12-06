New vending machine at Freedom Elementary dispenses books

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A new vending machine at a KELOLAND school is giving new meaning to the term ‘Brain Food.’ After hosting several fundraisers, students and staff at Freedom Elementary School have purchased a new vending machine, but it’s not what you might expect.

At first glance, it may look like a typical vending machine.

A new vending machine at Freedom Elementary is looking to satisfy student’s hunger for literature.That story is coming… Posted by KELO Max Hofer on Friday, December 6, 2019

“I thought it was a regular vending machine at first, and then I saw there was books in it and I was like, ‘whoa,'” Fifth-grader Layla Nelson said.

After taking a closer look, fifth-graders Nelson and Landri Artz still found something to digest.

“I saw that they have a lot of chapter books that look really interesting and I saw this one called James and the Giant Peach that I’ve been wanting to read for a while,” Nelson said.

“I saw A Christmas Carol and I kind of want to read that one,” Artz said.

Like any machine, there comes a cost. This comes in the form of gold tokens which are earned through doing things like showing good behavior and finding time to read.

“If you’re following our PAWS, which is practice safety, accept responsibility, work hard, and show respect you can earn them,” Artz said.

“We give tickets throughout the month to students that are caught borrowing time throughout their day to read. Those tickets are then put into a drawing at the end of the month and if your name is drawn you earn a token,” Vice President of the Freedom Parent-Teacher Organization Mallory McCollister said.

McCollister hopes this machine doesn’t just push students to do good, but also develop a hunger for knowledge.

“I think it’s going to help further the school because a lot of kids will see, ‘Oh there’s a vending machine,’ and they’ll see a bunch of books in it and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, I might want to start reading more often,'” Nelson said.

The machine was installed on Tuesday, and they are now the second school in the state to have one; the other being John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.