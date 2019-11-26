New Thomas Jefferson High School $5 million under budget

Good news for the Sioux Falls school district.

The final numbers are in on the new $89 million high school and they are way under budget.

The new Thomas Jefferson High School in the northwest part of the city is starting to take shape.

“You’re starting to see some precast panels going up now around the gymnasium a lot of the steel is showing up on site, it’s a progression which we still have some footings to get done, so,” director of operational services Jeff Kreiter said.

Monday, Jeff Kreiter visited with the media to update us on the progress of the new high school and the overall numbers.

He says the bids on all the projects, so far, have come $5 million under budget.

“I wouldn’t panic if we were a little over budget, so I’m not going to celebrate too much given the fact that we’re under budget, but given the alternative if we are over or under, I’m glad we are under at this point. It gives us a little wiggle room helps us prepare for an unforeseen expenses that come our way, superintendent Brian Maher said.

Kreiter says they’re still waiting on bids for some of the interior work and furnishings, but that money, a half million dollars, is already figured into the budget.

“That’s for graphics for a mascot in the gym, painted images in the gym, the video scoreboards,” Kreiter said.

Thomas Jefferson High School is on schedule to open in the fall of 2021.