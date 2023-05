SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for several special education teacher positions.

We found several examples on the KELOLAND Employment website including a job description for a special education teacher at John Harris Elementary. The posting shows a $10,000 sign-on bonus for certified teachers.

We found similar listings at Edison and Ben Reifel Middle Schools, Axtell Park and Jefferson High School.