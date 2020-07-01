New Sioux Falls Superintendent’s first day on the job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting a new job during a pandemic isn’t easy, but that’s exactly what the incoming superintendent of Sioux Falls schools is doing.

Wednesday marked Jane Stavem’s first day on the job. Stavem takes over for Brian Maher, who was superintendent of the district for five years. Stavem knew education was her passion very early.

“I call it my blue chair leadership moment and it was when my second grade teacher left the room for a few minutes. She put me in charge and I got to sit on her blue chair, which was a little bit taller than the other chairs and I read to my class. I think at that moment I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Stavem said.

With a few job changes here and there, that day ultimately led Stavem to Sioux Falls. Right now, she’s meeting people and familiarizing herself with schools in the district. Schools that will hopefully be full of students come fall, which is already a top priority Stavem has to tackle as the pandemic continues.

“We all wants kids to be back in school. We want to resume as normal, but we also know we have to plan for other things that might occur,” Stavem said.

Related Content SD Board of Regents names Maher as new executive director and CEO Video

Learning the layout will also help Stavem with another goal in the district, which is educating the community about recently approved school boundary changes.

“That’s always a difficult process, because there is no one solution that everybody can come to agreement on, but you try to make the best decisions and looking forward to the future of the district,” Stavem said.

Each year brings more diversity to the classroom. Stavem says it’ll be important for the district to review and update plans to address race relations, including for overall student experience and hiring staff that reflects that.

“When a student is able to see somebody who looks like them, who they can relate to in some different ways, those are always important,” Stavem said.

The chair has changed over the years, but Stavem says the passion for education she felt long ago remains with her.

“Our ability to educate children with a free and appropriate education is a gift this country has had for many many years and we want to make sure that stays a very very strong part of our fabric,” Stavem said.

Stavem was previously a school district superintendent in Washington. Her predecessor, Maher, is set to become the CEO and executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents.