New outdoor activities for Fred Assam students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus has some students spending more time outdoors. Fred Assam Elementary students are seeing new activities when they hit the playground.

The school’s PTA sponsored and put in a few new games with kids spending more time outdoors this year because of the pandemic. On top of more recesses, teachers are sanitizing hot spots and making sure students are staying with their groups.

“They love the extra time. They love the opportunity to play outside and the new activities we have for them,” Livingston said.

Third and fourth graders normally have two recesses. This year, they’re enjoying three, 12-minute breaks outside.