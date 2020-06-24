New outdoor activities act as classroom extensions at John Harris

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls is making its playground more interactive for when students return to school.

Staff members are joining together this summer to paint more than a dozen new activities for kids from Snakes and Ladders to Checkers. The activities will be an extension of the classroom and provide structure for students when they return to the playground for the first time in months.

“Really it’s just a way to encourage positive interactions and behaviors with students,” Wagner said.

The new outdoor activities are available for the public to use as well. Staff members say there is more to come. They’ll be adding a map of the United States and an outdoor classroom.