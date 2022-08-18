SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-school events have been happening all over the state, but this weekend a unique one will take place in downtown Sioux Falls.

5 Star Cutz N Salon wants to make sure students not only have the supplies they need to return to class but the style too.

For the sixth year in a row, 5 Star Cutz N Salon wants to help students go back to school confidently with free haircuts.

“There are some kids that are very timid going into it but the minute they see their haircut, they’re like very excited about it. So it’s super cool to just put a smile on their face and just know that they’re happy on their first day of school because they have something to show,” Jordan Pingrey, stylist at 5 Star Cutz N Salon, said.

Stylists will be cutting hair at the Multi-Cultural Center on Sunday, but new ‘dos aren’t the only thing being offered.

“We partnered with Scheel’s this year and they’re going to donate 200 plus backpacks this year as well for back to school,” Tyrone Wilson, owner of 5 Star Cutz N Salon said.

Those backpacks will be filled with supplies thanks to donations from the Black Hills Federal Credit Union.

“You don’t realize how much of an impression it makes or how much of a difference it makes until you’re actually at the event. I went one year just to check it out to see what kind of situation and how many people were involved. It was super cool to see all the kids smile after they got their haircuts. There was bouncy houses, there was free food. It was just a really fun day and we knew we had to be a part of it,” April Meyerink, Senior Business Development Officer at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, said.

Multiple businesses working together to get kids back to school in style.

“Let people know that as a community we can all come together and be able to reach out into the community to be able to give back,” Wilson said.

BFFS stands for Beauty, Fashion, Faith, Survivors.

The store offers a 15% discount storewide for people living with breast cancer and survivors of the disease.