New elementary building going up in Brandon Valley School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls isn’t the only school district with a new facility in the works on the eastern edge of the city.

The Brandon Valley School District is building a new elementary school just a couple of blocks from the new Ben Reifel Middle School.

It’s going up at 41st Street and Sparta Avenue. This fall, a committee will begin looking at new boundaries for Brandon Valley Elementary schools.

The $14 million project is expected to be complete and ready for students in the Fall of 2021.

