Near the boundary line with changes on the horizon for SF School District

The Sioux Falls School Board is set to make changes to district boundaries this year, and where lines are drawn could change where your child goes to school. With the addition of Ben Reifel Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School in 2021, middle school and high school boundaries are going to change. The district has two options each for new middle school boundaries and new high school boundaries. Some areas of town could go one way or another.

In southwest Sioux Falls, Sertoma Avenue is a dividing line for the new boundary options. With option A, people living to the east of Sertoma would be within Edison Middle School’s boundary. But with option B, kids would be in Memorial Middle School’s boundaries. Both Susan Poust and Troy Bitterman live east of Sertoma, and each want their child to go to Memorial.

“Three of my older kids went there, really good programs, great teachers,” Poust said. “My children are really actively involved in singing and dancing and theater, and they have a great program there.”

“Sertoma’s two blocks that way, and it took me four minutes to drive to Memorial to pick my daughter up today,” Bitterman said. “If I was driving in 5:00 traffic to Edison, we’re talking a good 30 minutes.”

“We lived, or picked the house here specially so that our children could go to Memorial and to Roosevelt, and now with this changing, I really don’t want to move, but I will, might be forced to move if we have to go to Edison,” Poust said.

Bitterman says if the boundaries switch to Edison, there’s another change likely coming.

“If it’s Edison, we’re going to have to really think about it,” Bitterman said. “I’m thinking we would move, ’cause I, that’s a drive I’m not going to make. We did it with our oldest one when he went to Laura Wilder. I’m not doing that again.”

You can look at the district’s current boundaries and prospective boundary options here. The school board could end up picking none of the prospective options. The board is aiming to make boundary changes this year, with changes going into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.